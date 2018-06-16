Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, June 5th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $76,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Piccirillo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $25,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,498 shares in the company, valued at $860,563.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth $918,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

