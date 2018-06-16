Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Major Shareholder Robert C. Koski Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SNHY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,221. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.