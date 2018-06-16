SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

SNDE opened at $4.63 on Thursday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

