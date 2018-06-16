SunTrust Banks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,412 put options on the company. This is an increase of 663% compared to the average volume of 1,233 put options.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:STI opened at $68.81 on Friday. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 6,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,543,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,782 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $81,267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,576,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

