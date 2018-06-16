Super Game Chain (CRYPTO:SGCC) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Super Game Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.08 million worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Game Chain token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Super Game Chain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00590373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00238466 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092973 BTC.

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain. The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io. Super Game Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@supergamechain.

Super Game Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Game Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

