Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $54.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

