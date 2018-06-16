Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.20, hitting $54.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 908,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,556. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,071,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.