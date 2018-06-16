Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post sales of $99.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.49 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $402.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $413.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $492.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $476.09 million to $508.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $855,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,420.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $455,793.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,850 shares of company stock worth $7,596,524. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.20, reaching $54.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 722,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,700. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

