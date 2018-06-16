Paul Colborne Buys 25,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$60,750.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Paul Colborne bought 20,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Paul Colborne bought 384 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$963.84.

On Monday, April 16th, Paul Colborne bought 2,461 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,168.10.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Paul Colborne bought 600 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,600.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Paul Colborne acquired 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.07 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

TSE SGY traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.25. 455,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,632. Surge Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$68.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.60 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. GMP Securities increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

