Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,790,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 867,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 49.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,411,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 466,269 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 852,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of International Game Technology opened at $26.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

