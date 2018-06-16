Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Invesco (IVZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,530,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

