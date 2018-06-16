Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunoco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 123,748 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $11,161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco opened at $25.36 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($4.31). Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.