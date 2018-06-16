SwftCoin Market Cap Hits $28.13 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, OEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00582931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093151 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin launched on October 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Huobi, OTCBTC, OEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

