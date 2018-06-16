Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock (SWZ) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SWZ) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock opened at $12.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.