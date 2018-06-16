Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $997,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $751,000.

In other news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group opened at $74.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

