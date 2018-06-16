Swiss National Bank Has $5.02 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,681,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,898,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,094,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,822,000 after buying an additional 1,010,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,310,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 529,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 389,116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $55,758.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,324,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $118.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

