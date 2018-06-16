Swiss National Bank Has $4.86 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,842.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,460.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,132,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Amicus Therapeutics opened at $16.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 563.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%. research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.