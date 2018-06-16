Swiss National Bank Has $4.96 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients opened at $19.49 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

