Swiss National Bank Has $4.93 Million Stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Orbotech worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbotech alerts:

Orbotech opened at $64.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Orbotech Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.38 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. research analysts forecast that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orbotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.