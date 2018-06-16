Switch Inc (SWCH) Major Shareholder Intel Capital Corp Sells 208,509 Shares of Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 208,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $2,733,552.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intel Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Intel Capital Corp sold 172,245 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,247,797.25.

On Thursday, June 7th, Intel Capital Corp sold 379,813 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $4,884,395.18.

On Monday, June 4th, Intel Capital Corp sold 199,458 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,515,165.38.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $457,556.40.

SWCH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,077. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

