JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Switch (SWCH) Price Target to $17.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,077. Switch has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 208,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $2,733,552.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 996,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,467. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Switch by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.