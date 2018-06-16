Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (ETR:SY1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €65.20 ($75.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.84 ($82.37).

ETR SY1 traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €75.90 ($88.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,043 shares.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

