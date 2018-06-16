SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (CRYPTO:MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cobinhood. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.23 million and $1,562.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00582931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093151 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,455,090 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

