Contrasting Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perion Network Ltd Common Stock -25.88% 10.82% 5.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Perion Network Ltd Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.29%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Perion Network Ltd Common Stock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $476.67 million 0.70 $19.58 million N/A N/A Perion Network Ltd Common Stock $273.99 million 0.35 -$72.75 million N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd Common Stock.

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Perion Network Ltd Common Stock on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Perion Network Ltd Common Stock

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

