Syndicate (SYNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,793.00

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Syndicate has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $16,793.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syndicate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syndicate alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015090 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syndicate Coin Profile

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.