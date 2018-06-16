Syngenta (SYT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.05

News coverage about Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syngenta earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.0001394776647 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SYT remained flat at $$92.90 on Friday. Syngenta has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $93.61.

About Syngenta

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products.

