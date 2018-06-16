Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.60 Million

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $774.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $779.81 million. Synopsys reported sales of $695.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,977.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.