Synopsys (SNPS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.76-3.83 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,781. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,977.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

