Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holdings Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,971,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,162,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,118,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $107,998,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,811,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial opened at $55.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

