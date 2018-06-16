Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $206,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

