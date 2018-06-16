SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 30,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,916,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO opened at $66.89 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

