FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) Stake Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of FCB Financial worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 140,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCB. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE FCB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

