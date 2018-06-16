Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stake Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.46% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 173,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 74,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,630. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

