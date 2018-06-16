T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,331,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,818,551,000 after purchasing an additional 851,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 142.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 584,490 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,024,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,809,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $124.69 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $2,635,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $4,548,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,220. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

