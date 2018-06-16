Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Receives C$8.33 Average PT from Analysts

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

TSE:THO traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$6.92. 359,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,472. Tahoe Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.11.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

