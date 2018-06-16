Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.9432568600385 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAHO. ValuEngine raised Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tahoe Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tahoe Resources traded down $0.03, hitting $4.98, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,637,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.86.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

