TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH (TWN) Major Shareholder City Of London Investment Grou Sells 25,000 Shares

TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH (NYSE:TWN) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 50,000 shares of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00.

On Friday, June 8th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 36,205 shares of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $781,303.90.

On Wednesday, May 9th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 55,368 shares of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,105,698.96.

On Thursday, May 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,001 shares of TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $394,219.71.

TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH traded down $0.24, hitting $20.91, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 11,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,748. TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its position in TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 297,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 180,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH by 10.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) in the Republic of China (ROC). The Fund invests in various sectors, including biotechnology and medical care; building material and construction; cement; chemical; communications and Internet; computer and peripheral equipment; electric and machinery; electronic parts and components; financial and insurance; foods; oil, gas and electricity; optoelectronic; plastics; semiconductor; shipping and transportation; textiles, and trading and consumers’ goods.

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN Fd Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.