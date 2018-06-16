BMO Capital Markets Lowers TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $1,152,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,744 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,412. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

