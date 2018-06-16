Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Takeaway.com (TKWY) a €51.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.17 ($61.82).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.