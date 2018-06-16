TAKKT (TTK) Receives €21.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TAKKT (ETR:TTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.22 ($24.67).

TTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on TAKKT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on TAKKT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on TAKKT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. equinet set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on TAKKT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAKKT in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TAKKT opened at €17.02 ($19.79) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TAKKT has a 52-week low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a 52-week high of €23.10 ($26.86).

About TAKKT

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

