Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Media stories about Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tapestry earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the luxury accessories retailer an impact score of 44.9399104954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. 4,747,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. Tapestry has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.