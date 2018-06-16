Insider Buying: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Major Shareholder Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,908,725.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Esperion Therapeutics opened at $39.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 348.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

