Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Target also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Target traded up $0.03, hitting $77.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,780,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,713. Target has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Target will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a positive rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Vetr downgraded Target from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.58.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,710 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

