Taseko Mines (TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

TGB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 96,892 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

