American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 289,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 43,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of TMHC opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $752.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

