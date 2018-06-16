Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcg Bdc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tcg Bdc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tcg Bdc in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Tcg Bdc opened at $17.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tcg Bdc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Tcg Bdc had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tcg Bdc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Tcg Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tcg Bdc by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 229,783 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tcg Bdc by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 465,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 364,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcg Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tcg Bdc by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tcg Bdc by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 210,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tcg Bdc

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

