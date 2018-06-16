TD Securities Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$9.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.04.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.86.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$347.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.00 million.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

