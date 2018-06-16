Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $316,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,048 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential traded down $0.27, hitting $63.48, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 3,552,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $633.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

