Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xylem by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem traded down $0.38, reaching $71.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,319. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

