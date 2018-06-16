Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,153 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaina Shekhter sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $830,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,700.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,820 shares of company stock worth $1,486,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

NYSE EPAM opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.15 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

